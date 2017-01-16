Latest News
Buhari Mourns Victims of University of Maiduguri Bomb Blast

President Muhammadu Buhari strongly condemns the terrorist attack Monday morning at a mosque in the University of Maiduguri.

The President expresses sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the University Community, families of the victims and the government and people of Borno State.

President Buhari believes that this appalling attack on a revered place of worship and Ivory Tower shows that the perpetrators have no true understanding of Islam, adding that their despicable acts of terrorism are cowardly, criminal, unjustifiable and punishable before God Almighty and the laws of the land.

The President reassures communities in Borno and others in the North eastern part of the country that his administration will continue to ensure that terrorism never triumphs over peace-loving Nigerians.

He reaffirms the need for Nigerians to remain more vigilant even as the security agencies continue to use all means at their disposal to combat the remnants of  insurgents and their sponsors.

President Buhari wishes those injured in the attack a speedy and full recovery, and comfort for families of the dead.

