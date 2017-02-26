Buhari commiserates with Emir of Katsina on phone

President Muhammadu Buhari has called the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Usman, on the phone to condole with him over the demise of his mother, Aminatu Mai Babban Daki, on Saturday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that President Buhari urged the royal father on the phone from London to find solace in the fact that his late mother lived a good life, devoted to serving Allah and humanity.

The President said: “Please be comforted. May Allah accept her soul.”

The late Aminatu Babban Daki was survived by nine children, and has been buried according to Muslim injunctions.

President Buhari, who became relatively obscured since he travelled to London London for medical treatment, fuelling speculations about his health, has resorted to frequent phone calls to selected individuals in Nigeria.

Rumours have been rife about the state of his health with some suggesting that he may have passed on or in serious danger. However, the President doused the tension and speculation by placing a call to US President, Donald Trump and both leaders exchanged solidarity messages.

Although Buhari again postponed his return to Nigeria, he was said to be recovering by his aides.

Last week, he called the Governor of Kano state Abdullahi Ganduje according his media aides.

Then on Saturday he reportedly called Femi Adesina and expressed his gratitude for astute response to ‘mischief makers.’

Buhari has spent at least 38 days in London.