Buhari has capacity to end recurrent fuel crisis – Anenih

Chief Tony Anenih, former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, Monday, expressed concern over indications that fuel scarcity might hit motorists and other Nigerians hard in the period leading to Christmas.

But Anenih in a statement in Abuja expressed confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari has the capacity to stop the recurrent fuel crisis, which always rears its ugly head during Christmas period and other major festivities.

He said: “Reports have indicated that there are vehicles queuing at fuel stations across the country for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), due to scarcity of the product.

“This has become characteristic, especially in December when Christmas time beckons. Successive governments have had their fair share of the problem. I believe that something must be wrong somewhere.”

He stated that Nigerians desire hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations, pointing out that fuel scarcity would make that impossible.

“In the recent past months, fuel had been readily available at filling stations nationwide and we thought the advent of fuel scarcity at Christmas had gone for good,” he said.

According to Anenih, “Whatever is the problem, I call on the federal government under His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, to urgently address it in the interest of the masses of the country who already have enough challenges to contend with.

“I have no doubt that President Buhari, as former Federal Commissioner of Petroleum and current Minister of Petroleum, has the capacity to stop the recurrent fuel crisis.

“Therefore, whatever needs to be done to restore the product supply should be done as quickly as possible and appropriate measures put in place to forestall future recurrence.

“This is the expectation of all well-meaning Nigerians and, in my view, it is not too much to ask from our dear President, who has demonstrated over and again that his word is his bond.”