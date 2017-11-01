Buhari, Atiku, Dogara, APC condole with Tinubu over loss of son

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Jide Tinubu, eldest son of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

President Buhari in a telephone call Wednesday to Asiwaju Tinubu on behalf of the Federal Government and his family offered his deepest condolences to the Tinubu family over the loss of Jide.

Describing the transition of Jide as “sad and painful,” the President said that the nation has been denied the services and potentials of the resourceful lawyer.

He prayed that God will grant the Tinubu family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and comfort all who mourn the passage of the promising gentleman.

Also, a former Vice President and frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Atiku Abubakar has expressed shock and anguish over the sudden death of Jide.

In a personal message by the Waziri Adamawa, Atiku commiserates with the Tinubu family counseling them not to lose faith in the will of Allah despite the oddity of the present pain and challenges they may have found themselves in.

“Nothing happens in this world without the will of Allah. How long we live or when to die is all ordained by the Almighty. But it’s most heart-breaking for any parent to bury his or her own child. I pray that Almighty Allah would grant the Asiwaju and Senator Remi, his wife, and the rest of the family the fortitude to bear this huge loss”, Atiku said.

The former Vice President also called on men and women of goodwill, friends and associates to rally round the Tinubus in prayers as they brave their moment of grief and loss of a dear family member.

“My family and I are deeply saddened over the death of this and promising young man. We are touched and are praying fervently that our brothers and sisters who are suddenly bereaved would pull through this difficult time with trust and faith in the Creator who gives and takes at His command.”

The Waziri Adamawa prays that Allah (SWT) will comfort Asiwaju Tinubu and his family and grant the soul of the departed al Jannah firdaus.

In the same vein, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, gas condoled with the Tinubus over the death of Hide.

A statement personally signed by the Speaker reads:

“I commiserate with our national leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the demise of his son Deji.

“I was shocked to receive the sad news of the sudden death of Deji Tinubu.

“The late Jide was a lawyer of high repute who cut his teeth in the maritime sector and was hardworking and enterprising.

“It is saddening that a father buries his son. I can only imagine your pain and grief at this time.

“I pray God almighty to grant you and your family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

In a related development, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received the sad news of the death of Jide Tinubu, the son of the former governor of Lagos State and the Party’s National Leader, H.E. Sen. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with great shock and grief.

It is never easy losing a child or any loved one. Indeed, it is hardest when they are taken from us too soon. Many who met the late Jide Tinubu, who was a lawyer, fondly described him as cerebral, industrious and full of life.

In this moment of grief, the Party offers its sincere condolence and deepest sympathy to His Excellency and other immediate family members over the painful loss. May the outpouring of sympathy and the comfort in knowing that the late Jide’s death is felt by many, help the family through this difficult time.

We pray Almighty Allah (SWT) grant the late Jide eternal rest, APC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi said in a statement.