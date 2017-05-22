BREAKING: Sheriff Loses Round 1 As Supreme Court Says Makarfi Can Appeal

Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee has won the first round of the legal battle to reclaim the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, had on February 27, ruled in favour of Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic national chairman of the PDP.

This prompted Makarfi to file an appeal at the Supreme Court on March 16.

Ruling today, Monday, Supreme Court Justices dismissed Sheriff’s application, saying Makarfi has right to appeal.

The main matter, the authentic national chairman of the PDP is now being heard as at press time.