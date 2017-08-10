BREAKING: Osinbajo Okays Appointment of Adebiyi, 20 Others As Perm Secs

Acting President Yemi Osibanjo has approved the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

One of the new appointees is Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, the Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

In a release signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, the list of the successful Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin are as follows:-

EHURIA GEORGINA EKEOMA. ABIA

AKPAN EDET SUNDAY. AKWA IBOM

ANAGBOGU IFEOMA NKIRUKA. ANAMBRA

WALSON-JACK DIIARAU DIDI ESTHER. BAYELSA

GEKPE GRACE ISU. CROSS RIVER

ALIBOH LEON LAWRENCE. DELTA

UWAIFO OSARENOMA CLEMENT. EDO

FOLAYAN AYODELE OLANIYI. EKITI

OSUJI NDUBISI MARCELLINUS. IMO

MU’AZU ABDULKADIR. KADUNA

SULAIMAN MUSTAPHA LAWAL. KANO

ABDULLAHI ABDULAZEEZ MASHI. KATSINA

ADEBIYI BOLAJI ADEKUNLE. LAGOS

IBRAHIM MUSA WEN. NASARAWA

ODEWALE SAMSON OLAJIDE. OGUN

ADESOLA OLUSADE. ONDO

ADEKUNLE OLUSEGUN ADEYEMI. OYO

NABASU BITRUS BAKO. PLATEAU

EKARO COMFORT CHUKUMUEBOBO. RIVERS

UMAR MOHAMMED BELLO. SOKOTO

ADUDA GABRIEL TANIMU. FCT

The statement further said that their portfolios will be announced in due course.