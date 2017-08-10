BREAKING: Osinbajo Okays Appointment of Adebiyi, 20 Others As Perm Secs

Acting President Yemi Osibanjo has approved the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.
One of the new appointees is Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, the Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.
In a release signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, the list of the successful Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin are as follows:-
EHURIA GEORGINA EKEOMA. ABIA
AKPAN EDET SUNDAY. AKWA IBOM
ANAGBOGU IFEOMA NKIRUKA. ANAMBRA
WALSON-JACK DIIARAU DIDI ESTHER. BAYELSA
GEKPE GRACE ISU. CROSS RIVER
ALIBOH LEON LAWRENCE. DELTA
UWAIFO OSARENOMA CLEMENT. EDO
FOLAYAN AYODELE OLANIYI. EKITI
OSUJI NDUBISI MARCELLINUS. IMO
MU’AZU ABDULKADIR. KADUNA
SULAIMAN MUSTAPHA LAWAL. KANO
ABDULLAHI ABDULAZEEZ MASHI. KATSINA
ADEBIYI BOLAJI ADEKUNLE. LAGOS
IBRAHIM MUSA WEN. NASARAWA
ODEWALE SAMSON OLAJIDE. OGUN
ADESOLA OLUSADE. ONDO
ADEKUNLE OLUSEGUN ADEYEMI. OYO
NABASU BITRUS BAKO. PLATEAU
EKARO COMFORT CHUKUMUEBOBO. RIVERS
UMAR MOHAMMED BELLO. SOKOTO
ADUDA GABRIEL TANIMU. FCT
The statement further said that their portfolios will be announced in due course.