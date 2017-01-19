BREAKING NEWS: Buhari Goes On Vacation

By Olusegun Lawrence President Muhammadu Buhari is embarking on 10 days working vacation, he announced this in a letter sent to the Senate on Thursday.

According to the letter read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki at plenary, Buhari said the vacation would commence from January 23rd to February 6th.

He also informed the Senate that in his absence, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is currently in Davos for the World Economic Forum will be Acting President.

This is in compliance with the provision of Section 145 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution.

Prompt News recalls that President went on a week vacation in February 2016.