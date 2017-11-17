BREAKING: Mugabe makes first public appearance

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has made his first public appearance since the country’s army took over on Wednesday.

He attended a graduation ceremony in the capital, Harare.

Mr Mugabe had been under house arrest for days. The army made its move after a power struggle over his successor.

The military said on Friday it was “engaging” with Mr Mugabe and would advise the public on the outcome of talks “as soon as possible”.

A witness quoted by Reuters news agency says Mr Mugabe was cheered by the crowd at the graduation ceremony after he spoke.

BBC