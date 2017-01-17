Latest News
Home » Politics » BREAKING: Modu Sheriff’s Media Aide, Inuwa Bwala Arrested

BREAKING: Modu Sheriff’s Media Aide, Inuwa Bwala Arrested

Inuwa-Bwala

Ali Modu Sheriff’s Media Aide, Inuwa Bwala

The Publisher of National Trail Newspaper, Mr Inuwa Bwala was on Tuesday evening arrested by some policemen in Abuja.

Eye witnesses said Bwala was picked up along with his driver shortly after arriving  the premises of his office located at Area 11, Garki District, Abuja.

Some of the policemen wore SARS uniform.

Inuwa is the spokesman of the Ali Modu Sheriff’s faction of  the embattled Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Meanwhile, efforts to find out the real cause of his arrest proved abortive as the policemen contacted kept sealed lips.

It was however confirmed that Bwala was taken to SARS office in Abuja.

ALSO READ  We won't have large convoys, many aides- Ngige

Journalists who visited SARS office in Abuja, saw him urging one of his friends to help buy his drugs, an indication that he is on special drugs prescription.

Leave a Reply

Divine Endowments
Read more:
World Economic Forum: Abuja Airport Will Be Open- FAAN

The Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured air passengers and other airport users, that government's...

Close