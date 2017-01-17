BREAKING: Modu Sheriff’s Media Aide, Inuwa Bwala Arrested

The Publisher of National Trail Newspaper, Mr Inuwa Bwala was on Tuesday evening arrested by some policemen in Abuja.

Eye witnesses said Bwala was picked up along with his driver shortly after arriving the premises of his office located at Area 11, Garki District, Abuja.

Some of the policemen wore SARS uniform.

Inuwa is the spokesman of the Ali Modu Sheriff’s faction of the embattled Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Meanwhile, efforts to find out the real cause of his arrest proved abortive as the policemen contacted kept sealed lips.

It was however confirmed that Bwala was taken to SARS office in Abuja.

Journalists who visited SARS office in Abuja, saw him urging one of his friends to help buy his drugs, an indication that he is on special drugs prescription.