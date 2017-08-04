BREAKING: Gov Fayose Appoints 8 New Commissioners

ADO-EKITI – Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has approved the appointment of seven persons to serve as Commissioners.
The new members of the State Executive Council according to a statement by Special Assistant (Public Communications and New Media) to the Governor, Lere Olayinka are:
1. Barrister Kola Kolade – Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice
2. Hon. Ayo Alabi – Local Govt and Chieftaincy Affairs
3. Hon Lanre Ogunsuyi – Information, Youths and Sports
4. Hon Taye Otitoju – Lands
5. Hon. Gbenga Olajide – Budget and Planning.
6. Hon Jide Egunjobi – Education, Science and Technology
7. Chief Tunde Ogunleye – Water Resources
8. Mrs Olayinka Ogundayomi – Women Affairs