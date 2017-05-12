BREAKING: Former FCT Minister Bala Mohammed Granted Bail

By Paul Efiong A former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Bala Mohammed, has been granted bail by a FCT High Court.

Mr Mohammed was arraigned in Court on Wednesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He is facing charges bordering on abuse of office when he was FCT minister.

Ruling on the bail application on Friday, Justice Abubakar Talba granted the Mohammed a bail in the sum of N500m with two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties, the trial Judge said must be a Senator and the second one a Director in the Federal Civil Service.

Justice Talba ruled also that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment covering the last three years in addition to having landed property in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Prompt News reports that Mr. Mohammed had been remanded in the Kuje Maximum Prison since Wednesday.