BREAKING: Delta Assembly Speaker Impeached

Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon Monday Igbuya has been impeached.

He was impeached Thursday morning during the house session, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Igbuya’s impeachment was reportedly signed by 22 out of the 29 members of the house.

Mr Igbuya’s replacement was swift; the lawmaker representing Okpe constituency, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, was sworn in as the new speaker.

Reasons for Igbuya’s impeachment could not be ascertained as of press time.

It was gathered that Mr Sheriff, the new speaker, has been introduced to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the new Speaker.