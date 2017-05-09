BREAKING: Buhari’s letter fails to address Osinbajo as Acting President

By Olusegun Lawrence There was confusion in the Senate on Tuesday as senators observed that the letter sent by President Muhammadu Buhari, transmitting powers to his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, failed to refer to the latter as Acting President.

A letter informing the National Assembly that the President would be proceeding on follow-up medical checks with his doctors, only states that the Vice President would be coordinating the activities government in his absence.

‎Prompt News Online reports that Buhari’s letter read at plenary by Senate President Bukola Saraki, states, ” In compliance with section 145 {1) of the 1999 constitution as amended. I wish to inform the distinguished Senate that I will be away for a scheduled medical followup with my doctors in London. The length of my stay will be determined by the doctor’s advice. “While I am away the vice president will coordinate the activities of the government. Pls accept the distinguished senate president the assurances of my highest consideration.‎”

Senator Mao Ohabunwa, who was apparently disturbed by the content of the letter, raised a Point of Order, positing that there is no provision in the constitution for coordinating Vice President but, Acting President.

According to him, the content of the letter is ambiguous and not explicit enough.

Reacting, Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, argued that usage of words does not matter for as long as the provision of the constitution is satisfied.

“Mr president, let me say that the point of order raised by my colleague and the explanation that subsequently follows shouldn’t have been and my reasons are simple.

“I still rely on the first paragraph of that letter which Mr president wrote to this senate and read by the president of the Senate and I will read section (145) reads whenever the President transmits to the president of the Senate and the speaker of the house of representatives a written declaration but he is proceeding on vacation…

“Any other word in this letter or indeed anywhere else is irrelevant. I therefore feel that Mr president has done what the constitution requires him to do and I urge this senate not to go ahead to discuss this because its not an issue. We have the budget and so many other serious issues for us to discuss and Nigerians are waiting,”‎ Senate Leader said.

While ruling on the matter, Senate President Bukola Saraki, supported the argument of Lawan, saying “I think it is a very clear issue and what should be guided by is the constitution and I think that it is clear, the letter has referred to the constitution and there’s no ambiguity in the constitution.

“So, I don’t think there’s any issue there. Let me first rule you out if order senator Mao.‎”