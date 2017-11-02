BREAKING: Buhari writes NASS, picks date to present 2018 budget

ABUJA – President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday sent a letter to the House of Representatives requesting to address a joint session of the National Assembly and present the 2018 budget proposal on Tuesday November 7, at 2:00pm.

Shouts Of ‘No! No!! No!!!’ rented the air after the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara read the President’s letter, CHANNELS TV reports.

The Speaker, however, reminded the lawmakers that they do not have constitutional powers to reject the presentation of the budget proposal by the President.

The budget ought to have been presented to the National Assembly on Tuesday, October 31, according to the timetable given by the Minister for Budget and National Planning.

The letter, however, comes two days after the deadline proposed by the economic team for the President to present the 2018 budget.