BREAKING: Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting, To Receive SGF/NIA Report

The Federal Executive Council meeting (FEC) will not hold today, the Presidency has said.

However, no reason has been advanced for the sudden cancellation of the weekly Cabinet meeting.

This is supposed to be the first FEC meeting since President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country after spending 103 days on medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

While Mr Buhari was away, the Cabinet meeting held every Wednesday under the leadership of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was designated an Acting President.

Prompt News recalls that President Buhari, who returned to the country on Saturday, resumed work on Monday.

He is however working from his residence.

Meanwhile, the President is billed to receive the report of the Osinbajo -led Presidential Committee that probed the SGF and NIA corruption saga today at the residence.

“The meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will not hold today.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, will however, receive the Report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at 12 noon, in his office,” a statement by Presidential Media Adviser, Femi Adesugba, later said.