BREAKING: Buhari approves overseas medical treatment for Ekwueme

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate medical treatment of former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, outside the country.

The approval followed a brief the President received Friday on the medical condition of the former Vice-President.

The approval covers the immediate charter of an Air Ambulance for the emergency movement and the cost of treatment.

President Buhari prays that God will grant the elder statesman speedy recovery, Senior Presidential Media Aide, Garba Shehu said in a statement.