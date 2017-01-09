BREAKING: Adeboye’s retirement: Buhari sacks FRC Boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate removal of the Executive Secretary and the reconstitution of the board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC).

The sack is coming barely 24 hours after the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye resigned as GO Nigeria, citing the provision by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC.

Some provisions introduced into the FRC law under the watch of earstwhile Executive Secretary, Mr Obazee, is believed to have tampered with the administration of Churches in Nigeria.

According to a statement on Monday by Senior Presidential Media Aide, Garba Shehu, President Buhari has also appointed a Chairman and a new Executive Secretary for the council.

The new Council as approved by the President has Mr Adedotun Sulaiman, MFR as Chairman.

Mr. Sulaiman was a former Managing Partner/Director of Arthur Anderson and later, Accenture. He is a Chartered Accountant and a product of the University of Lagos and Harvard Business School.

The President has also approved the appointment of Mr. Daniel Asapokhai as the Executive Secretary of the Council.

Mr. Asopokhai is a partner and a Financial Reporting Specialist at the PricewaterHouseCoopers (PWC), Nigeria.

He is a product of the University of Lagos and the University of Pretoria.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also instructed the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to invite the nineteen ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government and private sector organizations specified in the FRC Act to nominate members of the board of the council.