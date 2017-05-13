Bomb Blast killed 4 at University of Maiduguri

Three suicide bombers were killed when they attempted to infiltrate the Department of Works of University of Maiduguri in Borno State.

The incident occurred at 1.10am last night Saturday.

A security guard at the University was also killed from the explosions.

Meanwhile, the corpses have being evacuated by rescuers from National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Borno State Emergency Management Agency whose (BOSEMA)

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but the suicide bombers are suspected to be members of the dreaded Book Haram sect.

Share this: WhatsApp

Email

Pinterest

Print

