Benue bid to host 2018 Gold Cup Pre-Season Tourney

Benue State Government has declared it’s interest to host the 2018 edition of the Gold Cup Pre-Season Tourney.

The iconic Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi is expected to host matches of the Nigeria’s most prestigious domestic club event, the Gold Cup Pre-season Tournament.

General Coordinator of the tourney, Tunde Shamsudeen, disclosed to Gold Cup Media Team after Kano Pillars were crowned champions of the 5th edition with 1-0 triumph over defending champion Lobi Stars FC to claim their second Gold Cup trophy in three years courtesy of a 33rd minute strike from Rabiu Ali.

“The next edition of the Gold Cup could be moved out of Ilorin, Kwara State, capital. We are delighted to announce that the Food Basket State have signified its intentions to host the next edition of the Gold Cup.

“Reason been that, we want to spread it to other Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fans state. You would agree with me that there’s a good follower-ship of our three tier leagues in Makurdi.

“We all know that we can’t talk about our domestic football without mentioning Benue State or teams and sports administrators that have come from the state.

“The state boast of teams that have won laurel in and outside Nigeria, produced players that have excelled in the game of football and also produced fine administrators too.

“Benue State saying they want to host the next edition of Gold Cup Tourney is a big boost for the tourney and we believe that with their support the next edition will be bigger than the previous editions.

“Let me also state here, that Kano State have also indicated it’s intentions to host the tournament too.