Benez Music signs MoU with A Thousand Miles Audiovisual

Benez Music International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with A Thousand Miles Audiovisual, to establish a working relationship that would benefit the Nigeria music industry.

The MoU will see A Thousand Miles Audiovisual headed by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), John Sunday, handle the production of Benez Music International lead artiste, Lawrence Uwaifo musical video in the next 12 months.

Both parties agreed to open a collaborative partnership with a view to supporting the common objective of serving the interest of creators of audiovisual works, creating a platform to build a closer relationship within, and around the world.

Mr. Lawrence Uwaifo, who was very excited to have sealed the agreement, believed it’s the right step in the right direction in his musical career.

“I am very happy and excited to have signed this deal; I feel confident it is the right thing to do at this time of my musical career. I’m 100 per cent certain that A Thousand Miles has what it takes to push my career to the next level with quality videos,” Uwaifo said.

He added that with the establishment of the relationship, the company is to handle two of his videos in the next 12 months.

In his remarks, CEO of A Thousand Miles Audiovisual, Mr. John Sunday, who expressed his appreciation, is looking forward to helping Mr. Uwaifo, popularly known as Kilo one, take his music beyond Nigeria to other continents.

“Uwaifo is someone I have followed his musical progress for sometimes now and I am happy to have had the opportunity to work with him and contribute my little quota to the success story. He’s a very hardworking young man and I believe in him and his music, I am proud of what he has done so far and it is my utmost belief that with a little push, with quality video, the sky will be the beginning,” Sunday said.

The MoU will also see Benez Music International providing media publicity during the duration of the agreement. The MoU was signed in the presence of stakeholders and media practitioners.