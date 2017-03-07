Banker Allegedly Murdered In Delta

By Okiemute Okpomor

Mr. Tunde Ayodeji Kolawole, 41-year-old banker was allegedly murdered by yet to be identified suspected assassins in cold blood on Sunday night, March 5, 2017 at Ekete Waterside, Udu Local Government Area, Delta State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 9pm Sunday near his house at Jenny School Street, Ekete on his way home from a private meeting.

A family source who spoke at the victim’s house said that late

Kolawole was called at about 7pm for a private meeting by a Church leader.

According to the source, “at about 7pm, my brother got a call from a Church elder to a private meeting. Later at about 9pm when I was returning to the house someone told me that someone was killed in the street.

“So I called my brother on phone, his phone rang but another person picked the call and said that the owner of the phone is dead don’t call this number again. I rushed home and was told that his body was taken to Ovwian/Aladja Police Station. We rushed there to identify his corpse before police deposited it in the morgue.”

Another relative who corroborated the report added that he suspected an assassination plot because only late Kolawole phone was taken away but the money in his pockets were intact.

A police source at Ovwian Police Station who craved anonymity

confirmed the report that investigation is on going..

Contacted on phone, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State opted that a text be sent as he was in a meeting, but as at the time of filling this report he was yet to respond to the short message service (sms).