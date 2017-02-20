Again, Bad Weather Forces Osinbajo to Cancel Trip to Ondo

Barely 72 hours after his trip to Ondo state was aborted owing to bad weather, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has again cancelled his rescheduled trip to the state.

Osinbajo, was billed to visit Ondo state last week Friday, in continuation of his deliberations with stakeholders in the Niger Delta region.

However, the presidential jet carrying him had to return to Abuja, shortly after take-off trip due to bad weather report.

In a tweet on Monday, Media Aide to the Acting President, Laolu Akande said, “ Weather conditions again prevent Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo’s scheduled visit to Akure today. Sincere apologies to the government and people of Ondo State.”

Mr. Osinbajo has visited Bayelsa, Rivers and Imo states, in a bold move to find lasting solutions to militancy in the Niger Delta region.