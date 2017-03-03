Awaiting Results: Review your new policy, MSSN urges JAMB

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has described the recent policy by the Joint Admission Board as a welcome development requiring proper review.

The Amir (President) of the MSSN, Lagos State Area Unit, Saheed Ashafa, said this in a press statement ahead of the organisation’s Young Managers Quiz Competition (YMQC) final expected to hold April 29.

While commending the policy, he urged government to organise programmes that will engage school leavers during the waiting period.

He also expressed fear that the new policy may discourage some school leavers from furthering their education.

Recall that JAMB had recently introduced a policy that stipulates that only candidates with their O’level results are qualified to sit for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He said, “No doubt, the new policy is a good and developmental one. In addition to the fact that it will reduce the financial burden on the parents, it will also help to ensure that sound candidates get admitted. This is one bold step that the management of JAMB should be commended for.

“However, many fears abound and if they are not tackled the policy will only serve as punishment for candidates and ruin the career of many. A holistic view at the Nigeria education system shows that the new policy may not be better enjoyed at this period that it is introduced.

“This is because many challenges remain unsettled. Before the implementation of the new policy, there is an important need to take the reason why many candidates apply for UTME while awaiting their results; part of which is the incessant closure/unstable calendar of universities and the delay in the release of O’level results by West Africa Examination Council and National Examination Council.

Thus, a review to accommodate unforeseen circumstances caused by bodies under the control of the Federal Government like WAEC or NECO need to be done for successful implementation of the policy.”

Ashafa also urged the management of JAMB to ensure that forms were only made available after release of Senior Secondary Council Examination (SSCE) results.

“For this to be fully beneficial, the management of JAMB should liaise with other examination bodies to ensure that results are released on time. Also, JAMB forms should be sold after the release of WAEC and NECO results so that candidates who won’t be able to apply are those that didn’t pass their needed papers,” he added.

Speaking on the YMQC, Ashafa said that the competition was organised to equip pupils with necessary skill to combat economic challenges.