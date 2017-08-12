AUN Offers Scholarship to 37 Students

By Harry Awurumibe

In furtherance of its resolve to contribute to national development, the management of American University of Nigeria (AUN) has awarded scholarships to no fewer than 37 students to study in the revered institution.

The selection exercise which was based on merit only was done a fortnight ago when the University conducted a hitch- free scholarship examination.

Prospective candidates from across the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja participated in the examination held penultimate Saturday.

At the end, 37 lucky candidates were chosen on performance from each state and FCT.

According to the President of AUN, Dr. Dawn Dekle, the scholarship scheme is packaged in three categories in the order of performance.

She disclosed that the first category will receive tuition fee. The second category will have their bills reduced by half just like the third category too.

Dr. Dekle stated that the gesture is one of the ways the ivy University is executing its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs, adding that AUN remains one of the students- friendly and affordable institutions in Nigeria today in spite of its high standard status.