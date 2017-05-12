AUN 9th Graduation: Atiku Commissions New Projects

Former Nigeria’s Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday, commissioned new projects at the American University of Nigeria, AUN, as part of series of activities lined up for the 9th Commencement (Graduation) ceremony of the University.

Atiku, who is the Founder of the University styled after American education system, commissioned

the Solar Energy project and newly constructed second administration building.

The second administration building is named after Dr Jennifer Jamilah Douglas Abubakar, who the Founder recalled played a major role in making his dream of building an American University in Yola, Nigeria, a reality.

Welcoming the guests to the brief ceremony, Interim President of AUN, Professor LeGene Quesenberry, said the projects were another examples of innovation that stands AUN out as a model for Nigeria and Africa.

Introducing the projects, the Executive Director, Projects, Architect Abubakar Bunu, said the second administration building features highly efficient aluminium roof panels with PU foam insulation and acoustic panels made from recycled materials by local women trained and empowered at AUN’s Atiku Abubakar Centre for Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Development.

The second administration building is home to the following offices: Projects, Communications, Public Affairs, Admissions, Board of Trustees Secretariat, and University Attorney.

Arc Bunu also spoke about the Solar Panel project which is the largest and first of its kind in any Nigerian University.

According to him, the project has 300 panels, generates 120kVA (97.2kWp), Annual Power Generation of 149,793kWh/annum.

The project saves 72,000 litres of diesel per annum and reduces carbon emission by 190,000kg, adding “the solar project is one more step toward making the University less dependent on diesel fuel.”

On Thursday night, the Class of 2017 Honor Society Awards Banquet was held and also witnessed by the Founder, Atiku Abubakar.