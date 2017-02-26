Asamoah turns the corner at Rivers United

By Sammy Wejinya

Godbless Asamoah is an attacker who knows his way to goal.

During his days at Dolphins FC of Port Harcourt, he almost single-handedly saved the side from relegation in his first season with crucial goals on a consistent basis.

It was no surprise that the Rivers United technical manager, Stanley Eguma, his coach at Dolphins, saddled him with the responsibility of leading the line for the ‘Pride of Rivers’ in the NPFL and Federation Cup last season.

It was a poor season for the Ghanaian marksman as he failed to hit the heights for the Port Harcourt club.

Injuries slowed him down and he was restricted to a handful of substitute appearances last term.

Eguma did not lose faith in the striker and gave him another chance to prove his worth this season.

He made his first league start of the season on Wednesday, February 22 and showed he had lost none of his sharpness with a cracking goal on the stroke of half time against Kano Pillars at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

It was a goal of exceptional quality and the moment the ball left his foot, it was clear it was destined for the top corner, as the Pillars goalkeeper, Danladi Isah watched on in consternation.

It was however a sad day for the attacker and his teammates as United dropped points following Amos Gyang’s stunning headed equalizer for the visitors in the second half.

“I was very happy to have scored that goal. I have a good goal scoring record against Pillars.

“In my first season at Dolphins, I scored three times against them home and away.

“Before the game in Port Harcourt last Wednesday, I prayed to God to give me the grace to score against them and when I did, I was very happy,” he said to www.riversunitedfc.com.ng.

Lofty dreams and big predictions

From his days at Ghanaian side, Medeama Sporting club, Asamoah had a dream to pull the storied strips of the Black Stars of Ghana.

Playing for the country of his birth at the Africa Cup of Nations and the Fifa World Cup is a dream the attacker believes can still be achieved.

“On several occasions, I was invited by the national selectors for the country’s U17 and U20 teams but I never made the final squads.

“In 2014, I finally got the chance to represent my country at international level.

“I was invited to play at the 2014 Africa Nations Championships (Chan) in South Africa but I got injured on the eve of the tournament.

“I cried so much because I honestly felt that was the moment to make my mark at the big stage.

“I travelled with the team to South Africa and stayed on till the end of the tournament but my place was taken by Kennedy Boateng; my teammate at Medeama Sports club,” he recounted.

The Champions League and Rivers United

Asamoah has rediscovered his best form and believes it is only a matter of time before he achieves set objectives.

He believes that success with Rivers United will translate to even bigger rewards in the long term and has predictably set his sights quite high.

“I am still hopeful of playing for my country (Ghana) at the highest stage and I believe it is still possible.

“Rivers United is a big club playing in the Caf Champions League and I believe that if I continue to do well here (at United), I will get the call to represent my country.

“I may have scored just once in the league but I am still very confident of finishing the current NPFL season as top scorer because Rivers United still has 31 more matches to play,” he said.

To achieve this, he must first win a regular spot in the United first team – a side teeming with extravagant attacking talent like Bolaji Sakin, Bernard Ovoke, Emeka Ogbugh, Lukman Mohammed, Guy Kuemian and Maduabuchi Okereke.

Asamoah however has implicit confidence in his abilities and insists he can keep his place in the star-studded squad.

“Everybody knows Rivers United has one of the strongest squads in Nigeria today but I have no fear over getting a regular spot in the team.

“The competition is intense, no doubt but I am certain that if I am fit, I will get a fair chance to prove myself,” he said.