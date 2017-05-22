Arsenal express interest in Onyekuru

From Omobolaji Oyegunle, London

Arsenal have expressed an interest in rave of thev moment, Henry Onyekuru, the teenage winger at Belgian club KAS Eupen.

The 19-year-old has been followed by a host of clubs this season and scored another two goals on Sunday night against Roselare to further impress watching scouts.

Swansea City and West Ham United have discussed making boffers also this week with West Ham holding a board meeting but Onyrkuru’s representatives want to talk to Arsenal first.

The concern for the teenage at the moment is that he would not qualify for a wortk permit as he has yet to play a full international for his country.

However, his fee of £6.8million plus wages of around £32,000 a week would aid his qualification under the totting up procedure for an elite talent.

Club Brugge and Anderlecht have made offers for Onyekuru while Borussia Monchengladbach, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion, Everton and Bournemouth nhave all made enquiries.

He has scored 25 goals this season and made 14 assists with six goals coming in his last four games.