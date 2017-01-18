Army Offers N500,000 Reward For Information On Insurgents

Nigerian army on Tuesday admitted that the spate of suicide bombings in the North East and in particular, Maiduguri and Madagali metropolis is assuming a disturbing proportion.

Consequently, it is offering a reward of the sum of N500,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of a suicide bomber, the guide to the suicide bomber, or discovery of the transit house or factory of the suicide bombers.

The Nigerian Army said the offer is to further encourage law abiding citizens to actively join the war against terrorists and our collective security.

The following numbers are available for immediate response:

Theatre Commander, Operations LAFIYA DOLE, Maiduguri- 09064823221. General Officer Commanding 7 Division Maiduguri- 09078599985. Commander, 7 Division Garrison Maiduguri- 08022375305 Commander, 28 Brigade, Mubi-08065504576. Commander, 26 Brigade, Gwoza-+234 809 721 1700 (WhatsApp) Director, Army Public Relations, Abuja-07080217992. Commander, 7 Division Military Intelligence Brigade Maiduguri- 09021668444.

“We would like to reassure that all information received would be treated with utmost confidentiality and acted upon with dispatch.

“While we appreciate the cooperation of the members of the general public so far, there is the need to be more vigilant and security conscious to save lives and apprehend Boko Haram terrorists and their sponsors.

“Once again we call on all law abiding citizens to provide useful information to security agencies towards a quicker apprehension of remnants of terrorists still bent on unleashing mayhem on Nigerians,” the statement said.