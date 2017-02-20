Armsgate: EFCC Tenders More Exhibits Against Badeh

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on February 20, 2017 through its 14th witness presented more exhibits against a former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, who is standing trial along Iyalikam Nigeria Limited on a 10-count charge bordering on money laundering, criminal breach of trust and corruption to the tune of N3.97 billion.

While being led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, the witness Olusegun Adegbite, a compliance officer with Zenith Bank, Maiatama, Abuja, told the court that the EFCC requested for documents with respect to the defendants.

“The EFCC requested for documents related to Farsman Account, NAF payee account and Judah Oil Limited, specifically account opening documents, statements of account, and we responded,” he said.

He identified the documents in court has having emanated from his office.

The defence team raised no objections to the request of the prosecution to tender them as evidence.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court Abuja, thereafter accepted the documents in evidence and marked them as exhibits T97, T98, T99, T100 and T101.

The trial has been adjourned to February 21, 2017.