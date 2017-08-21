APC Denies Zoning of Anambra Governorship

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has denied report making the round that it has zoned the governorship ticket of Anambra state to a particular zone.

According to a terse statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party has not taken such decision.

The statement reads: “Attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been called to a report that the Party has zoned the governorship ticket in Anambra state to a particular part of the state. This report is false.

“The Party has not taken any such decision. We are committed to providing equal opportunity for all the aspirants to compete freely and democratically at the primaries.

“All aspirants that have been cleared by the party to contest in the primaries should therefore ignore the misleading report.”