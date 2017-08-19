APC, CNPP Welcome Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the President, Muhammadu Buhari back to the country after his medical vacation to the United Kingdom.

The Party thanks the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his competent leadership in the absence of President Buhari and especially commends him for his effort to unite the country and drive the recovery of the national economy.

The APC also thanks all Nigerians who had prayed ceaselessly for the speedy recovery and safe return of the President, assuring them that the APC-led Federal Government is poised to fulfill all the electoral promises the Party made to Nigerians.

In the same vein, the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back to the country after 103-day medical leave.

The umbrella body of all registered political parties and association thanked God for answering the prayers of well-meaning Nigerians by healing the President.

According to a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the CNPP urged the President to ensure that the expectations of Nigerians on resumption of duty by ensuring that Nigerians get better dividends of democracy.

“It is obvious that Nigerians are suffering the pains of recession. As the President is now hale and hearty, we urge his administration to double efforts to reduce the effects of recession on citizens.

“We call on all citizens to continue to pray for Mr. President to be able to deliver on his campaign promises of making the lives of citizens better.

“We expect the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to speed up activities that ensure early recovery from the economic recession.

“Electricity supply is still not what it should be. We urge President Buhari to ensure that metering of citizens is a top priority on his return to ensure that citizens only pay for the power they consume”, the CNPP stated.