APC Chairman, Oyegun Congratulates PDP’s Secondus 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) hss congratulated the new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus on his election at the PDP’s recent National Convention.

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, national chairman of the APC said, “I also congratulate other newly-elected PDP National Officials.

“It is my hope that the newly-elected PDP National Chairman will use his experience garnered over the years to ensure that the PDP assumes its role as a responsible opposition Party in the country.

“Our Party wholeheartedly welcome opposition because we believe that democracy cannot thrive without a vibrant but responsible opposition that puts the nation first. This will often challenge you to balance partisan interests with overall national considerations.

“I assure the PDP National Chairman of my willingness to engage him robustly in an atmosphere devoid of acrimony and rancour. I believe that working together we can both elevate the language and temper of politics in our country, thereby providing the enabling environment for democracy to thrive in our country.”