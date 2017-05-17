Another Chibok Girl Found, Osinbajo Confirms

Another Chibok girl has been found, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, confirmed this on Wednesday in Abuja.

Presidential Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, told State House correspondents that Mr. Osinbajo broke the news during the weekly Cabinet meeting.

He said the girl has been brought to Abuja to join the 82 girls who were released a couple of weeks ago by their captors, Boko Haram.

Adesina said, “Yes, at the Federal Executive Council’s meeting, the Vice President broke the cheering news to members of the cabinet and after that, I have also spoken to Defence people who confirmed it.

“The details are yet to fully unravel. But, it is true. I learnt she is already being brought to Abuja, but I have not seen her.”

While expressing optimism that the remaining 112 chibok girls would be released, Adesina, assured Nigerians that the military leadership is capable of confronting the insurgents should they regroup.

His words, “One thing you can be sure of is that this government has the capacity to confront any security challenge that arises. So, if they are regrouping, they will be flushed out again.

“I believe that we have seen the worst of that insurgency. We are in a mopping up process and I believe the mop up would be completed.’’

Prompt News recalls that the dreaded Boko Haram sect on April 14, 2014, abducted over 200 girls from their school in Chibok, Borno state.