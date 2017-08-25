Anambra Inaugurates new security outfit

AWKA – As part of his administration’s efforts to ensure security of lives and property of Ndi Anambra, Gov. Willie Obiano has inaugurated a new security outfit, Association of Town Unions (ASATU) Youth Safety (AYSG).

The outfit with members drawn from the 177 communities that make up the Association of Town Unions in the state is to maintain peace and safety of during and after the Nov 18 Gubernatorial election.

Inaugurating the AYSG in Awka, the Special Adviser to the Governor on security matters, Mr Chikodili Amara urged the members of the outfit to be diligent in the discharge of their duties.

He advised them not to use their organisation to intimidate or exploit the masses as such could cost them their jobs.

The Anambra State Police commissioner, Mr Garba Umar represented by Mr Sunday Adeye, a superintendent of police, commended ASATU for initiating a community security which will help in the fight against insecurity and criminality at the grassroots.

Mr Adeye pledged that the police will not relent in its efforts in securing the lives and property of Ndi Anambra.

In separate remarks, the National President of ASATU, Chief Alex Onukwue, the Special Adviser to the governor on Youth Mobilisation, Dr Onyeka Ibezim and the president ASATU Youth Wing, Mr Osita Ozalagba promised that the Safety Guard will ensure the safety of voters as well as boost the confidence of Ndi Anambra.