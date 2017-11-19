Anambra: CNPP Hails Obiano’s Victory, Commends INEC, Security Agencies

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has hailed the reelection of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State in last Saturday’s governorship election in the state and gave a thumb up to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a job well done.

CNPP also commended the people of the state for conducting themselves peacefully and in an orderly manner despite the number of political parties that fielded candidates during the polls.

In a statement issued by the Secretary General of the Conference, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the umbrella body of all political parties and political associations in the country urged INEC to sustain the “level playing field it ensured in Anambra State up to 2019 and beyond.

“For us, the people has spoken and the voice of the people is loud and clear in Anambra State and we urge the candidates to continue to embrace themselves even now that the election is over.

“We rejoice with Governor Willie Obiano on his reelection for a second tenure. We urge him to use this opportunity to build lasting bridges and extend a warm hand of fellowship to his brothers and sisters who contested against him with a view to harmonising the huge human and material resources in the state maximally in his next four years in order to do more for Anambrarians.

“We commend the electoral umpire, INEC, for maintaining proven fairness and impartiality all through the now concluded electoral process in Anambra with the declaration of Chief Willie Obiano as the duly elected governor of the state”, the CNPP said.

Also commending all security agencies, including the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian intelligence community and others for maintaining the peace, law and order as well as taking a non-interference posture from the beginning of the process to the end, the CNPP advised them to “extend the same neutrality to the 2019 general election to deepen democracy in the country.”

“Given the process to this election, there is hope for all political parties in Nigeria ahead of the 2019 general election if the security agencies can maintain the level of maturity and professionalism in managing security issues in the build up to the polls”, the CNPP said.