AMVCA2017: Rita Dominic is Africa’s best actress

Nollywood finest, Rita Dominic won “Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)” for the movie “’76” at the African Movies Viewers Choice Award #AMVCA2017, after nearly two decades in the industry.

“It is very important that we teach our children the events that helped shaped this country (Nigeria)”, Rita said on Saturday at the Eko Hotels, venue of the event in Lagos. She also dedicated the award to “the unsung heroines”, the Army Wives.

“’76” also won “Best Overall Movie” with nominations in 14 categories at the #AMVCA2017.

The movie 76, is a story told from two points of view: that of a young pregnant woman, and that of her husband, a soldier accused of being involved in the 1976 military coup and assassination of General Murtala Mohammed, the then Head-of State of Nigeria.

The event, hosted by Nigeria’s IK Osakioduwa and Minenhle ‘Minnie’ Dlamini from South Africa, the ceremony’s fifth edition made highlights of outstanding achievement in television and film during the 2016, voted on by the general public. Here are the winners at the AMVC Award night:

Trailblazer Award Somkele Idhalama

Best Make Up Artiste (Movies/TV series) Oloibiri – Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola, Perekeme Odon Best Costume Designer 76 – Pat Egwurube Best Art Director 76 – Pat Nebo Best Sound Editor (Movies/TV series) Vaya Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV series) Oloibiri – Nnodim Chigozie, Paula Peterson Best Lighthing Designer (Movies/TV series) 93 Days – Elliot Sewape Best Cinematographer Happiness is a Four Letter Word – Lance Gewer Best Documentary Alison Best Short Film or Online Video Cat Face Best Actress in an M-Net original comedy series Deborah Anugwa – Hustle Best Actor in an M-Net comedy series Samuel Ajibola – “The Johnsons” Best Actress in an M-Net original drama series Meg Otanwa – “Hush” Best Actor in an M-Net original drama series David Jones David – “Hotel Majestic” Best M-Net original comedy series The Johnsons Best M-Net original drama series Tinsel Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Swahili) Zilizala Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Hausa) Yaki Da Zuciya Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Yoruba) Somwhere in The Dark – Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Igbo) Amoye-Bu-Onye Best Soundtrack/ Original Score The Encounter – Michael ‘The Truth’ Ogunlade Best TV series Jenifa’s Diary Best Writer Vaya Best Supporting Actress Ebele Okaro – Four One Love Best Supporting Actor In A Drama (Movie/TV series) Rotimi Salami – Just Not Married Best Actor in a Comedy Imeh Umoh Bishop – The Boss is Mine Best Actress In Comedy Funke Akindele Best Movie East Africa Kati Kati Best Movie West Africa Oloibiri Best Movie South Africa All About Love Best Actress in a Drama (Movies/TV Series) Rita Dominic – 76 Best Actor in a Drama Sambasa Nzeribe – Slow Country Best Overall Movie 76 Naomba Niseme Best Director 76 – Izu Ojukwu.

VANGUARD.