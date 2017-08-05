Amosun Says Media Is A Great Partner In Progress

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has described the Media as an essential partner in progress for any successful administration adding that Information is key in any organization.

Governor Amosun gave the submission on Wednesday while receiving the Leadership of the Nigerian Television Authority led by its Director General, Mr. Yakubu Ibn Mohammed at his Oke-Mosan Office in Abeokuta.

The Governor having noted that the station has the largest reach in the country, posited that there is need for the state Government to collaborate with the Federal Government for improvements of the station.

Governor Amosun assured the Director General that his government will do the needful to support not only NTA, Abeokuta but other NTA stations in the state for proper information dissemination.

The Governor thereafter led the Nigerian Television Authority team on an inspection tour round the state capital to see the level of the infrastructural development in the state.

Earlier at the meeting, the Director General of Nigerian Television Authority, Mr. Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, said the station must be seen to identify with the objectives and aspirations of the government, urging the state government to assist NTA in serving the state better.

Mr. Mohammed who commended the Governor for the transformation his administration has made across the state described Governor Amosun as focused man who has sincerity of purpose.

The Director General however noted that the people of the state will forever remember the legacy his administration is leaving behind enjoining the Governor and his team not to relent.

In the delegation that accompanied the Director General are Deputy Director, Lagos Network centre, Mrs. Mabel Moses, Assistant Director, News, Mrs Funmi Wakama and General manager, NTA Abeokuta, Mr Bennard Akinbola.