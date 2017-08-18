AMECMM 2017: P+ Measurement Services to host AMEC Measurement Month

AMEC’s Measurement Month is a global programme of activities to spotlight attention on the importance of PR measurement. It’s a simple idea which benefits members, clients and the industry by putting measurement on a world stage. And any AMEC member, irrespective of size, can take part!

P+ Measurement Services, the first independent PR Measurement Agency in Nigeria and also the only indigenous member of the International Association for the Measurement & Evaluation of Communication (AMEC) in Nigeria, will be hosting the AMEC Measurement Month in Nigeria for its first time, since the birth of the leading agency.

The event will be centered on discussion and education on AVE, Valid metrics, Barcelona Principle 2.0 and the current trend to eradicate AVE.

In Nigeria there has been a misconception on AVE being a measurement tool and the Barcelona Principle a measurement method and there is a need to close that gap through education in the communications industry in Nigeria.

The forum will be facilitated by the Lead Consultant, P+ Measurement Services Nigeria, Philip Odiakose.

The event will take place at P+ Viewing Space, Surulere, Lagos State, on the 27th September 2017, 15:00 – 16:00 Global.

Measurement Month is filled with free to attend events, webinars, executive discussions, podcasts, workshops and much more, focusing on filling the gap between understanding the value of PR measurement and doing something about it.

