Ambode Preaches Love, Peace At Christmas

As Christians in Nigeria join the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas, Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has enjoined Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love and peaceful coexistence that the season symbolises.

The Governor, in his Christmas goodwill message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, urged Nigerians to also seize the moment to reach out to fellow Nigerians who are in distress at this period of the nation’s history.

He said that despite the economic challenges, Nigeria was still making steady progress, urging Nigerians not to lose faith in their belief that the nation would experience better days ahead.

“The season of Christmas is one that exemplifies the virtues of love and peaceful co-existence. We must continue to extend a hand of love, benevolence and live as one family irrespective of our creed or colour. We must also continue to respect each other’s right to live freely and peacefully”, the Governor said.

Governor Ambode said Nigeria over the years has continued to draw strength from its diversity, saying that Nigerians must therefore stand together and join hands to move the nation forward.

He urged residents to be safety and security conscious, especially during the festive period and refrain from habits that could endanger their lives including indulging in drinking and driving and other social vices.

He also encouraged residents not to hesitate to report all suspicious activities around them by using the Toll free lines 767 and 112, reminding that the business of securing lives and property could not be left to the security agencies alone.

“The period of Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ who is the symbol of Christianity and the harbinger of peace, love and good tidings and there is no better way to celebrate the season than by showing love and being our brother’s keeper. Let us cultivate the habit of giving to those who need our help at this time, it would go a long way to put smile on their faces”, the Governor said.

While wishing all Lagosians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance, the Governor also called on Lagosians to continue to support his administration’s policies and programmes, assuring that the ongoing developmental strides would continue to spread across the length and breadth of the State.