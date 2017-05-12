Ambode plans to make Lagos Africa’s Sports Hub

The Special Adviser and Chairman Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Deji Tinubuhas disclosed that the Ambode-led administration intends to make Lagos Africa’s sports hub by creating and sustaining a sports culture through thedevelopment of grassroots sports.

He said the State government has initiated and implemented new programmes that will enable the Commission to discoverand mentor new talents, give athletesnecessary support, improve and expand sports facilities and build sports culture among school children.

Speaking today at the ongoing annual Ministerial Press Briefing in commemoration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode second year in office and the Lagos@50 anniversary, Tinubu noted that the Sports Commission has continued to work towards the development of Sportsas it initiates, formulates, executes, monitors and evaluates policies relating to it.

According to him, the State governmenthas increased the number of sporting events and activities in some Lagos schools, just as it has engaged much morein organized sports with a standardized calendar in order to take the of studentsminds off socially non-acceptable pursuits.

“Some of such events is the Heritage Bank Secondary Skoolimpics (Athletics competition), Bestman Games (Monopoly), Rugby and Cycling”, he said.

To further entrench Sports culture in communities, he said the Government is embarking on the Sports Connect Initiative by taking sports back to the communities,adding that under the initiative there will be data collection of all schools within the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas to identify school spaces for sporting activities.

Deji Tinubu also explained that the State’s ban on parties in school premises was to allow for more sporting activities and open up more doors for children to explore, discover and develop their talents.

The Special Adviser averred that sports for the physically challenged are also included in sporting events organized by the State, noting that the intention is to hold a Paralympics Soccer event soon.

He also disclosed the State Government’s plan to renovate the National Stadium and bring back its original glory befitting the Centre of Excellence.