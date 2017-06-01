Alleged Forgery: IGP gets ultimatum to investigate Andy Uba

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Advocates for Peace and Effective Justice Development Initiative (APEJDI) has issued 7 days ultimatum to the Inspector General of Police Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to commence a full scale investigation and prosecution of Senator Andy Uba over criminal and forgery allegations against him.

The APEJDI in a letter dated June 1, 2017 and addressed to the office of the IGP noted that it will be compelled to approach the court to secure an order of mandamus that will compel the IGP to carry out his constitutional and statutory obligations should he fail to yield to the call to investigate Senator Uba.

The letter which was written and signed by the APEJDI National coordinator Maxwell Alaeto, restates the earlier call by the Anambra Youths Movement in the letter dated April 22, 2017 with Ref No: AYM/NPF-SAU-001 on the same subject matter.

Wondering why the IGP is yet to investigate the matter even after several petitions to his office in that regard, Alaeto expressed worry that the IGP has blatantly refused to carry out it statutory obligations as enshrined by the laws of the land.

According to the letter, “it is obvious that you have refused to carry out your statutory obligations provided for in the 1999 Nigerian Constitution and under the Police Act.

” We are ready to avail your office with the necessary results and documents forged by Senator Nnamdi Uba, if you request for same during investigation.

” Therefore,this letter serves as a final reminder and a plea for you to act on the letter in accordance with the dictates of the law and duties of your office. If there is still no response from you within 7 days from the day of this letter, we shall be constrained to approach the court to secure an order of mandamus to compel you to carry out your constitutional and statutory obligations” he added.

It would be recalled that Senator Uba who is representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone in the Senate has been accused of falsifying his academic credentials.

Documents obtained by some private investigators revealed that Mr. Uba systematically lied about every level of his academic experience, doctoring of his Senior Secondary School Leaving Certificate as well as making claims to several university degrees,including a doctorate, even though he never obtained a bachelors degree.

The alleged forged results were subsequently presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as his qualifications and also published on the website of the National Assembly.

The action contravened sections 463 of the Criminal Code and S 363 to 364 of the Penal Code which stipulates punishment of 14 years imprisonment if found guilty.