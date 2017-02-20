Latest News
Al-Makura signs N69.9bn 2017 budget

Governor Umaru Al-Makura

By Alhaji Mohammed, Lafia     Nasarawa state governor Umaru Tanko Almakura, has signed into law the 2017 appropriation bill of  N69,971,427,596 passed by the Nasarawa state House of Assembly .

Signing to the bill on Monday  in Lafia shortly after the presentation by the Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe- Abdullahi, the governor commended the legislators for discharging their constitutional responsibility by passing the 2017 appropriation bill into law.

He said the Assembly has been patriotic and supportive of his administration which he said is a testimony of a commitment to the overall  development of the state.

Al-makura maintained that the assent on the bill would bring  a robust and vibrant functional activities which were hampered by the non-passage of the bill.

“The time you have taken to effect due diligence and now the state has the leverage to implement the 2017 budget through vibrant functional activities which will commence immediately as approved by the Assembly.

“We will absolutely abide by what has been prescribed in the budget and I hope our dreams and aspirations as enshrined in this budget will take the state forward” he added .

The Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe- Abdullahi, said the Assembly was thorough in its scrutiny so as to ensure smooth implementation by government in the overall interest of the people of the state.

Therefore, he reinstated assembly’s commitment to continue to support the state government in the discharge of its responsibility.

