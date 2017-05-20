Al-Makura orders demolition of Police Station, Breeze FM

By Alhaji Mohammed, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Urban Development Board (NUDB) has demolished Lafia central Police station, Breeze FM and other structures in the state capital.

The exercise was carried out in the early hours of Saturday by bulldozers under the supervision of a detachment of wild looking police officers who equally watched helplessly as the A Division police station was also pulled down.

The Managing Director of the board Adamu Sule, said that the agency pulled down structures that do not conform with necessary government approvals.

He explained that the affected structures which include the Lafia “A” division police station, private radio station (Breeze FM) and a property belonging to the governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura along Shendam road Lafia and other areas in the state capital was carried out to ensure compliance with the state urban development plan.

Adamu sule said that the exercise will be continuous while explaining that the Breeze FM was pulled down for not having requisite approval to run a radio station in a residential area.

He said that it is hazardous to install an Antenna within a residential area while calling on the public to always seek approval before erecting structures in the state.

Sule said “Notice was served to affected owners before the exercise was carried out,” urging them to look elsewhere conducive for their purpose. He also assured them that government will not hesitate to grant approval to such request.

In an interview with reporters, the General Manager of Breeze FM, Nawani Aboki alleged victimization and attempt by government to shut down opposition in the state.

Aboki appealed to sympathises to calm down as the management thinks of the next line of action and the way forward.