Akarigbo: Ruling house presents 3 professors, 16 others to kingmakers

Members of the Torungbuwa ruling house met on Thursday, August 24, 2017 under the supervision of the Secretary of Sagamu Local government of Ogun State to nominate candidates to fill the vacant stool of Akarigbo of Remo-land.

The council secretary, Otunba Wale Fakoya had on August 15, 2017 issued a directive through a public notice to Torungbuwa family to produce its candidates for the throne within 24 days.

At the end of exercise which took place at Akarigbo Palace Hall, 19 princes from Torungbuwa lienage were nominated by the ruling house

The nominees included Prof. Gabriel Ogunmola (Head of Torungbuwa family), Prof Adewale Solarin, the President of African Mathematical Union and the immediate past Director-General of National Mathematics Centre, Abuja and Prof Tunde Ogunsanwo.

Others were Princes Babatunde Ajayi, Adeyinka Adeniyi, Akibu Kazeem, Adedapo Opeaye, Ibukun Alayo, Adebayo Mutiu Bolajoko, Abiodun Ogunbiyi, Nuru Oyekan and Tajudeen Saka.

The family also picked Princes Ayoola Adetinoye, Adeuja Ashimolowo, Saula Adenowo, Folarin Solarin, Seyi Sotubo, Bolaji Osiderumu and Adeniyi Adesanya.

According to the council secretary, it was the turn of Torungbuwa ruling house to produce the next Akarigbo after the demise of Oba Michael Sonariwo a year ago.

Fakoya explained that the nomination process was in line with sections 15 and 16 of the Chiefs Law of Ogun State of 2006.

He directed all the 19 candidates nominated to submit their credentials by Friday, August 25, 2017.

He disclosed that the candidates nominated will be presented to the kingmakers by the head of the ruling house through the council’s secretary “for the election of a suitable candidate as Akarigbo of Remoland-Elect”.

The name of the candidate elected by the kingmakers is expected to be sent the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun for final approval as the substantive Akarigbo of Remo.

The seven kingmakers have just seven days to elect the new Akarigbo either by voting or through consultation of Ifa oracle.