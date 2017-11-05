Ajibade’s equaliser helps Falconets hold hosts Morocco

A late first half equaliser by Rasheedat Ajibade on Sunday helped Nigeria’s under-20 women football team hold their Moroccan counterparts to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Boubker Ammar in Sale.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match against Morocco was a second round first leg fixture in the 2018 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

With the first leg draw in Sale, the Falconets will now need a simple victory in the second leg against the Moroccans in a fortnight in Benin.

The winner of the fixture will progress to face either South Africa or Burundi in the third and final round scheduled for January.