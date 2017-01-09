AJC Tennis Qualifiers: Igbinovia, Abamu make Nigeria’s final list

Wilson Igbinovia was the surprise package at the week-long camping of Team Nigeria to the 2017 ITF/CAT African Junior Championship Zonal Qualifiers scheduled to hold in Lome Togo from January 11th – 21st.

On his first invitation to national camp, the 13-year-old sealed his place in the team that will be defending the top place finish by Nigeria at the last edition held in Abuja almost a year ago.

Other players that will be in the 15-nation tournament alongside the quartet of Oyinlomo Quadri, Marylove Edward, Michael Osewa and David Dariwaye, who were named earlier at the camping in Ekiti facilitated by NTF 1st vice-president, Yemi Owoseni are Matthew Abamu, Michael Ayoola, Saminu Abubakar, Tosin Asogba, Omolade Aderemi, Omolayo Bamidele and Rebecca Peters.

“It has been a very good preparation for us; Ekiti has been an ideal place as there was no distraction. The courts and hotel are just a minute walk. The atmosphere is just perfect for us to have a great outing in Lome,” Nigeria’s coach, Mohammed Ubale said after the team rounded off training with a light physical exercise Sunday evening.

Ubale added that the target for the team is to finish top of the medals’ table despite the fact that the tournament is taking a new format with the introduction of team event.

The team is scheduled to move to Lagos Monday from where they will depart for Lome on Tuesday.