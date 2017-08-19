AITEO Cup Round of 32 Draw

ABUJA –

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has released the draw for the round of 32 of the ongoing Aiteo Cup.

Find below the draw for women and men:

WOMEN

Adamawa Queens Vs Edo Queens

FC Robo Queens Vs Delta Queens

Confluence Queens Vs Invincible Queens

Beautiful Tours Vs Moje Queens

Rivers Angels Vs Delta Babes

Bayelsa Queens Feeders Vs Fortress Ladies

Pelican Stars Vs Young Talents 99

* Ben Women FC, Ibom Angels, Jokodolu Babes, Sure Babes, Sunshine Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Osun Babes, Abia Angels and Bayelsa Queens were drawn bye into the Round of 16.

MEN

Sunshine Stars Vs Nasarawa United

Akwa United Vs Yobe Desert Stars/Kano Pillars

Osun United Vs Kwara United

Niger Tornadoes Vs FC Atete

Ngwa FC Vs Lobi Stars/Katsina United

Unicem Rovers Vs Rangers International

Ekiti United Vs Abia Warriors

FRSC FC Vs Heartland FC

FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders Vs FC IfeanyiUbah

El-Kanemi Babes Vs Almar FC

FC Abuja Vs Samba Kurna

Plateau United Vs Ede United

ABS FC Vs Adamawa United Feeders

Katsina United Feeders Vs Bayelsa United

Akwa Starlets Vs Doma United

Delta Warriors Vs Shooting Stars

* All matches to be played on Wednesday, 30th August 2017