AITEO Cup Round of 32 Draw

ABUJA –
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has released the draw for the round of 32 of the ongoing Aiteo Cup.
Find below the draw for women and men:
WOMEN
Adamawa Queens Vs Edo Queens
FC Robo Queens Vs Delta Queens
Confluence Queens Vs Invincible Queens
Beautiful Tours Vs Moje Queens
Rivers Angels Vs Delta Babes
Bayelsa Queens Feeders Vs Fortress Ladies
Pelican Stars Vs Young Talents 99
* Ben Women FC, Ibom Angels, Jokodolu Babes, Sure Babes, Sunshine Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Osun Babes, Abia Angels and Bayelsa Queens were drawn bye into the Round of 16.
MEN
Sunshine Stars Vs Nasarawa United
Akwa United Vs Yobe Desert Stars/Kano Pillars
Osun United Vs Kwara United
Niger Tornadoes Vs FC Atete
Ngwa FC Vs Lobi Stars/Katsina United
Unicem Rovers Vs Rangers International
Ekiti United Vs Abia Warriors
FRSC FC Vs Heartland FC
FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders Vs FC IfeanyiUbah
El-Kanemi Babes Vs Almar FC
FC Abuja Vs Samba Kurna
Plateau United Vs Ede United
ABS FC Vs Adamawa United Feeders
Katsina United Feeders Vs Bayelsa United
Akwa Starlets Vs Doma United
Delta Warriors Vs Shooting Stars
* All matches to be played on Wednesday, 30th August 2017