Airport: Group warns Aregbesola against selling Osun property to Lagos cronies

OSOGBO – Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state has been warned against

selling the property belonging to the good people of the State to his Lagos friends and associates under the guise of Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Concession arrangement, saying that such arrangement was not in the best interest of the state.

A group of civil group in the State, the Civil Societies Coalition fo the Emancipation of Osun State (CSCEOS) gave the warning on Sunday, insisting that it was a deliberate attempt to expand the business and investment frontiers of Aregbesola and his cronies after leaving office in 2018.

The group said this while reacting to the recent announcement of the State government plan to concede the M.K.O. Abiola Airport to a private Company, AWOL International Investment to the tune of N69 billion, which the Company

would return it back to the State after 30years of sealing and signing

the self-centred agreement.

The group which has been in the vanguard of being the voice of the

voiceless against the mis-governance of the present administration in

the State, however, rejected the concession arrangement on the Airport

by the State government and warned the AWOL International

Investment against accepting such a Greek offer at the tail end of

Aregbesola’s administration, adding that the the next administration

would revoke such an illegal and anti-peoples agreement.

It said that the call became imperative because Aregbesola has been in

the habit of prodigal leader of giving out the State property to his

Lagos friends and associates which he could not give money, out of the

State meager resources due to the present financial quagmire putting

the state into by the present administration, noting that Aregbesola

has dashed out landed property of the State like old Ministry of

Agriculture and Natural resources, Ilobu road, Osogbo, demolished

Fakunle Comprehensive High School, Gbongan road, Osogbo and host of

others to his Lagos associates at a cheaper rate.

This was contained in a statement issued by the group’s Directorate of

Media and Strategy, which was signed by its Chairman, Comrade Adeniyi,

Alimi Sulaiman and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

He called on Aregbesola to account for the N3.6billion earlier spent on

the Airport project, alleging that Aregbesola has turned the different

white elephant projects of his administration like Airport, Market

and so on, into conduit pipe where the meager resources of the State

were flight to Lagos State.

The group further alleged that the State government came up with the

idea of concessioning the Airport project into the hand of private

investment to cover up the mismanagement of N3.6 billion earlier

claimed to be spent on the “nothing-to- show project”, calling on the

rubber stamp State House of Assembly under the headship of Mr. Najeem

salaam to investigate the said N3.6 billion wasted on the phantom

project before the concession idea.

It then called on the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial

Crimes Commission (EFCC) to beam searchlight on how the State

government mismanaged the huge amount of public funds on a project and

later came up with the idea of concession after failure to account for

earlier spending on the same project.

According to the group: “As a formidable group and stakeholder in Osun

State projects, we would not fold our arms and watch a prodigal

government like Rauf Aregbesola’s administration to be selling our

property to its friends, associates and cronies.

“We have concluded arrangement to approach the Court of competent jurisdiction to stop this illegal concession arrangement of M.K.O. Abiola International Airport to AWOL Investment Company because we have discovered a lot of impropriety in the arrangement”.