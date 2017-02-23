AIPS: Oyo SWAN Says Sirawoo’s Denial of Mitchel Obi a National Disgrace

The Oyo state chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), rose from its Congress on Wednesday, 22nd February, 2017, expressing displeasure with the refusal of its National President, Honour Sirawoo to endorse the candidacy of Mr. Mitchel Obi for the forthcoming AIPS election.

The Congress expressed concern over the impasse and called for its quick resolution before it becomes a full – blown crisis.

It noted that the action of the SWAN National President is a deliberate ploy to prevent Nigeria, as a respected nation, and Mitchel Obi, as an eminently qualified sport journalist, from retaining the seat for the AIPS – Africa Presidency which he currently occupies.

Also, the Congress noted with regrets that the actions of Mr. Sirawoo, in personally striving to prevent Mr. Obi’s nomination for the position of Africa’s number one sports journalist is not only an embarrassment to SWAN but also indecorous, malicious and a national disgrace.

After learning that the SWAN President acted unilaterally without consulting other NEC members, the Congress demanded explanations from him on why he acted arbitrarily.

The Congress also resolved that SWAN NEC should rectify the situation and ensure that Mitchel Obi is not denied the opportunity to participate as a candidate in the AIPS election which has now been shifted to October 2017.

While condemning attempts from some quarters to tribalise the issue, Oyo SWAN recalled that Mr. Sirawoo’s ambitious journey for his aspirations and eventual emergence as SWAN President started in Ibadan and Oyo SWAN played a leading role in the peaceful transition process.

The Congress, therefore, affirmed the position of Oyo SWAN as an unbiased and detribalised body which always and will continue to fight for the justice and fairness that can engender peace in our dear association.

The communique issued at end of the Congress was signed by Adewale Tijani (Secretary), Samson Akindele (Fresh F.M.), Lanre Agiri (The Nation) and Obadare Oladosu (Naija FM).