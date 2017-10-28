AIPS Africa: SWAN calls for nominations ahead of 2017 Exco elections

AIPS Africa, the continental arm of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), has asked for nominations for elections into its Executive Committee, the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) says.

SWAN, in a press release on Friday in Abuja by its Secretary-General, Olawale Alabi, said AIPS Africa called for the nominations in a letter to it on Tuesday.

It said the letter by the AIPS Africa Secretary-General, Gustave Samnick, indicated that SWAN was to send to the body’s election board names of candidates on or before Nov. 6.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that elections of new Executive Committee members for AIPS Africa will take place later this year at a venue yet to be announced.

The elections were earlier scheduled for Oct. 5 to Oct. 8 in Kenya.

“The offices up for contest at the elections are those of the President, Deputy Vice-President, Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General, Treasurer, Vice-Presidents (4) and Executive Committee Members (6),’’the SWAN statement indicated.

It however added that SWAN has fixed Thursday as deadline for the declaration/expression of interest by its members.

“This is to afford SWAN the opportunity of screening them so as to give Nigeria the best it should have.

“Nigerian sports journalists who are interested in any of the offices should possess NUJ, SWAN and AIPS membership cards.

“They are also expected to possess evidence of their professional qualifications and letters of employment.

“These aspirants are to send photocopies of these documents to nationalswan@gmail.com or the SWAN National Secretariat, at Corporate Suite 20, Main Bowl, Package A, National Stadium, Abuja on or before Thursday,’’ Alabi said in the statement